Mother's jewelry funds bipolar research after son's death Amy's Angels Mother's jewelry funds bipolar research after son's death ELLA Designs began when Elizabeth Guz and her daughter had a vision to create beautiful jewelry that raised awareness and money for bipolar research.

- ELLA Designs began when Elizabeth Guz and her daughter had a vision to create beautiful jewelry that raised awareness and money for bipolar research. Their designs are in memory of Elizabeth's son Michael who passed away at the age of 17.

Michael, frustrated with his medications not working, began to self-medicate and overdosed about eight years ago. Soon after that, Elizabeth started working with the Prechter Bipolar Research Center. Wanting to do more, she started her jewelry company to donate 50 percent of the profis to the fund.

At the end of 2016, Ella Designs has donated almost $150,000.

Elizabeth's designs snap together at the clasp with magnets. They can be worn in several different ways.

Her jewelry is mostly available online but can be found in some area stores. You can shop online at www.elladesignsjewelry.com.

Michael would have been 25 years old on March 27, 2017. To honor his birthday, the Guz's have established an endowment that will provide a permanent legacy for Michael and ensure ongoing support of the innovative bipolar research at the University of Michigan, specifically of the Prechter Fund's stem cell program, which is doing groundbreaking research.

Click here if you'd like to donate to the endowment fund.