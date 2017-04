WSU's GO-Girl program encourages young women to pursue STEM careers Amy's Angels WSU's GO-Girl program encourages young women to pursue STEM careers It's a local program that works to give middle school and high school girls both competence and confidence in scientific thinking and problem solving.

They do this by engaging them in activities that could interest them in STEM careers.

Joining Fox 2 to talk about the Go-Girl program at Wayne State University is Dr. Sally Roberts, Dr. Pam Reid and Mya Walker.

