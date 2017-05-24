Super Ewan honored in Washington, D.C. for volunteer work

- Super Ewan, one of the youngest Amy's Angels, was just honored in Washington, D.C. for his volunteer work. He's getting ready for another big event now, too.

Ewan was named one of two top youth volunteers in the state of Michigan for 2017 with The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards. He was given $1,000 and an engraved silver medal during his trip to the nation's capital.

The 10-year-old collects food and toiletry items for families in need. Twice a month, he and his family hand out the items to the homeless in Detroit. He's done that since he was just 7 years old.

Super Ewan will also be featured in the upcoming documentary, "Look To The Sky." The documentary is about young people who have shown the spirit of Superman.

The movie will play at 7 p.m. June 12 at MJR Chesterfield Crossing.

For more information on Ewan, or if you'd like to participate in his next distribution, visit www.superewan.org.