Kids help raise $40,000 for Detroit's tiny homes project

- Young members of our community are doing big things to help others.

Nine-year-old Alex Hamilton and 17 year-old Sarah Hume of Farmington Hills are both members of Orchard United Methodist Church.

They are the co-chairs of the church's steering committee, and raised more than $40,000 to sponsor one of Cass Community Social Service's tiny homes initiative. The tiny homes provide safe, clean affordable housing for low-income Detroiters.

Alex and Sarah joined us in studio with their pastor, Amy Mayo-Moyle, to tell us more about their fundraising efforts. You can hear from them in the video player above.