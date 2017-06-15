CARE of SE Michigan celebrating 40 years of service

- Every day, thousands of people living in and around Detroit go without food and the essentials to live their best life. The organization CARE of Southeastern Michigan works tirelessly to help these people get the things they need.

This month, CARE is celebrating 40 years of hard work. You can celebrate with them, too, while raising money for their programs at their Care for a Taste event on June 20.

The event is at the GM Heritage Center. Guests will enjoy bites from the area's tastiest restaurants, while hearing success and impact stories from those whose lives have been touched by CARE.

Tickets are $100. You can get more information and order tickets online at www.careofsem.com.