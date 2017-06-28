Clinton Twp teen honored in D.C. for her charity, S.K.I.P.

- Sarah Maisano of Clinton Township has been helping others since she was just 12 years old. She even started her own nonprofit.

Now, the teen is being rewarded for all the love she's brought to children in need. Sarah was awarded the Prudential Spirit of Community Award.

She founded the nonprofit Supporting Kids in Pain, S.K.I.P., by making gift bags for children in the hospital. The original gift bags were handmade. The bags are now purchased, but each one is still stuffed full with love from the people of S.K.I.P.

Kids across the country receive these bags, which have coloring books, toys, games and jump ropes inside.

"I feel so blessed that I'm able to do this and I just want to keep reaching out and helping others, and I want to motivate other students and young people to continue to make a difference," she says.

Sarah received the award earlier this year in Washington, D.C. She was awarded the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards as one of Michigan's top two youth volunteers of 2017. She got to meet with senators from Michigan and got to see the Smithsonian Museum and meet Michael Phelps.

"It was an amazing trip," she says.

Sarah just graduated from Regina High School, and will study economics at Oakland University. She hopes to one day start her own business and continue growing her charity.

If you'd like to support S.K.I.P., she has a charity walk coming up this summer on July 21. The walk begins at 6 p.m. and concludes with the baseball game at Jimmy John's Field in Utica. If you'd like more information or want to order tickets, email skipforkids@gmail.com by July 14.

You can also donate directly to S.K.I.P. at www.skipforkids.org.