- Danny's Miracle Angel Network is once again helping make dreams come true by offering those in a wheelchair an opportunity to enjoy the Woodward Dream Cruise.

The D-MAN Foundation is offering the special rides as part of its 8th Annual Dreams Come True on Woodward Event. For the past seven years, D-MAN has transferred people in wheelchairs into drop top convertibles for the Dream Cruise with the help of sponsors, donated cars and mechanical lifts. Last year, more than 70 people got the ride of a lifetime.

The 8th Annual Dreams Come True On Woodward Event will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019, from 2-6 p.m. in the back lot of the DAWDA MANN Building (39533 Woodward Avenue, in Bloomfield Hills).

D-MAN is looking for convertible car owners who'd like to donate their car to give an individual the ride of a lifetime, business partners, and volunteers to help make dreams come true for local families at the event.

