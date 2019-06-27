< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Featured Videos url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/P%20BABY%20INDIA%20FOUND%20IN%20WOODS%205P_00.00.07.03_1561502377894.png_7443460_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Body-cam video released of baby found abandoned in woods"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/body-cam-video-released-of-baby-found-abandoned-in-woods">Body-cam video released of baby found abandoned in woods</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/police-release-videos-documents-from-smollett-incident"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/24/jussie%20smollett%20noose%20around%20neck%20bodycam_1561415753071.jpg_7438307_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Chicago police release videos, documents from Jussie Smollett case"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/police-release-videos-documents-from-smollett-incident">Chicago police release videos, documents from Jussie Smollett case</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/all-cheetos-everything-kfc-rolls-out-cheetos-chicken-sandwich-cheetos-hot-wings-mac-and-cheetos"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/kfc1_1561399118704_7436525_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="All Cheetos everything: KFC rolls out Cheetos chicken sandwich"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/all-cheetos-everything-kfc-rolls-out-cheetos-chicken-sandwich-cheetos-hot-wings-mac-and-cheetos">All Cheetos everything: KFC rolls out Cheetos chicken sandwich</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/abandoned-tents-human-waste-piling-up-on-mount-everest-1"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/23/Abandoned_tents__human_waste_piling_up_o_0_7434801_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Abandoned tents, human waste piling up on Mount Everest"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/abandoned-tents-human-waste-piling-up-on-mount-everest-1">Abandoned tents, human waste piling up on Mount Everest</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/body-cam-video-released-of-baby-found-abandoned-in-woods">Body-cam video released of baby found abandoned in woods</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/police-release-videos-documents-from-smollett-incident">Chicago police release videos, documents from Jussie Smollett case</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/all-cheetos-everything-kfc-rolls-out-cheetos-chicken-sandwich-cheetos-hot-wings-mac-and-cheetos">All Cheetos everything: KFC rolls out Cheetos chicken sandwich</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/abandoned-tents-human-waste-piling-up-on-mount-everest-1">Abandoned tents, human waste piling up on Mount Everest</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/let-it-rip/should-reparations-be-paid-for-slavery-">Should reparations be paid for slavery?</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/-scamp-the-tramp-crowned-the-world-s-ugliest-dog">'Scamp the Tramp' crowned the world's ugliest <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox2detroit.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story415068232" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 Killer's Fifth Avenue Bash in honor of Tom Kowalski June 27 addthis:title="Killer's Fifth Avenue Bash in honor of Tom Kowalski June 27"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-415068232.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-415068232");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_415068232_415068206_194335"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJBK"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_415068232_415068206_194335";this.videosJson='[{"id":"415068206","video":"578868","title":"Killer%27s%20Fifth%20Avenue%20Bash%20in%20honor%20of%20Tom%20Kowalski%20June%2027","caption":"Tom%20Kowalski%20brought%20jot%20to%20many%20in%20the%20sports%20world%20and%20around%20metro%20Detroit%20for%20years.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F27%2FKiller_s_Fifth_Avenue_Bash_in_honor_of_T_0_7450637_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F27%2FKiller_s_Fifth_Avenue_Bash_in_honor_of_Tom_Kowal_578868_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1656262795%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DzHZnazYCAX5kCqn6muY4uxqSV8Y","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fgood-day%2Famy-s-angels%2Fkiller-s-fifth-avenue-bash-in-honor-of-tom-kowalski-june-27"}},"createDate":"Jun 27 2019 12:59PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJBK"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_415068232_415068206_194335",video:"578868",poster:"https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/27/Killer_s_Fifth_Avenue_Bash_in_honor_of_T_0_7450637_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Tom%2520Kowalski%2520brought%2520jot%2520to%2520many%2520in%2520the%2520sports%2520world%2520and%2520around%2520metro%2520Detroit%2520for%2520years.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/27/Killer_s_Fifth_Avenue_Bash_in_honor_of_Tom_Kowal_578868_1800.mp4?Expires=1656262795&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=zHZnazYCAX5kCqn6muY4uxqSV8Y",eventLabel:"Killer%27s%20Fifth%20Avenue%20Bash%20in%20honor%20of%20Tom%20Kowalski%20June%2027-415068206",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fgood-day%2Famy-s-angels%2Fkiller-s-fifth-avenue-bash-in-honor-of-tom-kowalski-june-27"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new Posted Jun 27 2019 01:01PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 27 2019 12:59PM EDT data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/27/Killer_s_Fifth_Avenue_Bash_in_honor_of_T_0_7450637_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/27/Killer_s_Fifth_Avenue_Bash_in_honor_of_T_0_7450637_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/27/Killer_s_Fifth_Avenue_Bash_in_honor_of_T_0_7450637_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/27/Killer_s_Fifth_Avenue_Bash_in_honor_of_T_0_7450637_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/27/Killer_s_Fifth_Avenue_Bash_in_honor_of_T_0_7450637_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415068232-415068191" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/27/Killer_s_Fifth_Avenue_Bash_in_honor_of_T_0_7450637_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/27/Killer_s_Fifth_Avenue_Bash_in_honor_of_T_0_7450637_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/27/Killer_s_Fifth_Avenue_Bash_in_honor_of_T_0_7450637_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/27/Killer_s_Fifth_Avenue_Bash_in_honor_of_T_0_7450637_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/27/Killer_s_Fifth_Avenue_Bash_in_honor_of_T_0_7450637_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> Tom Kowalski brought jot to many in the sports world and around metro Detroit for years. It's a fundraiser for his foundation, which benefits kids in need. </p> <p>The event is a celebrity bar night with 35+ local celebrities (anchors, reporters, retired and current professional athletes) in the area. There will be silent, online and live auctions, as well as different raffles. </p> <p>Matt Riley joined us in studio to tell us more about the event. More Amy's Angels Stories data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/26/New_Haven_teen_named_one_of_top_youth_vo_0_7445729_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/26/New_Haven_teen_named_one_of_top_youth_vo_0_7445729_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/26/New_Haven_teen_named_one_of_top_youth_vo_0_7445729_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/26/New_Haven_teen_named_one_of_top_youth_vo_0_7445729_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/26/New_Haven_teen_named_one_of_top_youth_vo_0_7445729_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A 13-year-old girl from New Haven has been named one of the top youth volunteers in Michigan." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>New Haven teen named one of A 13-year-old girl from New Haven has been named one of the top youth volunteers in Michigan.

Emma Eimers has been helping her older brother feed Detroit's homeless and hungry once a week since she was just 5 years old. Now she's been named by The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards as one of the top youth volunteers in Michigan. Emma heads to downtown Detroit every Saturday - even in the summer - to hand out food, clothes and hygiene kits outside the Neighborhood Service Organization on Third Avenue. On an average week, they serve about 200 people and their pets. Executive Director of Operation Refuge, Velma Jean Overman, joined us this morning to talk about the nonprofit and their upcoming STEAM camp for young girls of color. Watch in the video player above.

Learn more and sign up at www.operationrefuge.org or https://www.facebook.com/CampInspireSTEAMCamp/ Watch in the video player above." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Operation Refuge STEAM Camp for Girls</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 01:31PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 22 2019 01:48PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Executive Director of Operation Refuge, Velma Jean Overman, joined us this morning to talk about the nonprofit and their upcoming STEAM camp for young girls of color. Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/10/11/supreme_court_file1_1539294152109_6213001_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/10/11/supreme_court_file1_1539294152109_6213001_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/10/11/supreme_court_file1_1539294152109_6213001_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/10/11/supreme_court_file1_1539294152109_6213001_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Supreme Court says federal courts have no role in policing partisan redistricting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/man-drowns-in-detroit-river-after-accidental-fall-into-marina-canal" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/27/wjbk-marina%20accidental%20drowning-062719_1561638416449.jpg_7449495_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/27/wjbk-marina%20accidental%20drowning-062719_1561638416449.jpg_7449495_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/27/wjbk-marina%20accidental%20drowning-062719_1561638416449.jpg_7449495_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/27/wjbk-marina%20accidental%20drowning-062719_1561638416449.jpg_7449495_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/27/wjbk-marina%20accidental%20drowning-062719_1561638416449.jpg_7449495_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man drowns in Detroit River after accidental fall into marina canal</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/ford-to-cut-12-000-jobs-in-europe-as-part-of-restructuring" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/17/FORD%20LOGO_1558132566442.jpg_7284763_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/17/FORD%20LOGO_1558132566442.jpg_7284763_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/17/FORD%20LOGO_1558132566442.jpg_7284763_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/17/FORD%20LOGO_1558132566442.jpg_7284763_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/17/FORD%20LOGO_1558132566442.jpg_7284763_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Ford to cut 12,000 jobs in Europe as part of restructuring</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-and-world-news/democratic-debate-10-candidates-discuss-immigration-gun-control-health-care-in-first-night" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/getty_debate1stnight_062619_1561604505520_7449102_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/getty_debate1stnight_062619_1561604505520_7449102_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/getty_debate1stnight_062619_1561604505520_7449102_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/getty_debate1stnight_062619_1561604505520_7449102_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/getty_debate1stnight_062619_1561604505520_7449102_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ten&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;25&#x20;Democratic&#x20;candidates&#x20;are&#x20;shown&#x20;on&#x20;stage&#x20;in&#x20;Miami&#x2c;&#x20;Florida&#x2c;&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;first&#x20;night&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;NBC&#x20;News-hosted&#x20;Democratic&#x20;debate&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Drew&#x20;Angerer&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Democratic debate: 10 candidates discuss immigration, gun control, health care in first night</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/facial-recognition-software-on-city-of-detroit-cameras-up-for-vote" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/26/security%20cameras2_1561604139071.jpg_7448932_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/26/security%20cameras2_1561604139071.jpg_7448932_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/26/security%20cameras2_1561604139071.jpg_7448932_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/26/security%20cameras2_1561604139071.jpg_7448932_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/26/security%20cameras2_1561604139071.jpg_7448932_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Facial recognition software on city of Detroit cameras up for vote</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " 