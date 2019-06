- A 13-year-old girl from New Haven has been named one of the top youth volunteers in Michigan.

Emma Eimers has been helping her older brother feed Detroit's homeless and hungry once a week since she was just 5 years old. Now she's been named by The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards as one of the top youth volunteers in Michigan.

Emma heads to downtown Detroit every Saturday - even in the summer - to hand out food, clothes and hygiene kits outside the Neighborhood Service Organization on Third Avenue. On an average week, they serve about 200 people and their pets.

"[Volunteering] has shown me that everyone doesn't get what I get, or that, if I was that way I'd really want someone to help me," she tells us.

Emma and her brother started The Eimers Foundation. In the beginning, they used birthday and Christmas money and did chores to buy what they could.

Since they began, they have raised more than $90,000 through donations and award money. In addition to feeding people living in poverty, their foundation has paid for life-saving surgeries for sick animals, donated to animal shelters and the Detroit Mounted Police Horses, helped homeless people find housing, and started an annual scholarship for a homeless high school senior.

Emma just recently joined dozens of other students recently for the volunteer awards ceremony in Washington, D.C. You can hear more about it in the video player above. The other state honoree in Michigan was from Dowagiac.

If you'd like to learn more about The Eimers Foundation or to make a donation, click here.