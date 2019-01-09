Olivia J Hair Collection hosting water drive for Flint in Southfield

- A local hair company is hoping to bring some relief to those who still do not have access to clean water in Flint.

Though we don't hear about it as much in the media these days, Flint residents are still dealing with the water crisis, without clean drinking water as the pipes are repaired.

Olivia J Hair Collection is hosting a water drive coming up on January 19 from 9 a.m. to noon at Specs Howard School in Southfield.

Bring cases of water or if you don't have time to go shopping, they are collecting cash donations.