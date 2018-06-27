Pro Golf a Thon raises $16,000 for St. Jude

- A local golf pro fulled off an amazing feat earlier this month for kids battling cancer.

Eric Martin played 144 holes of gold (that's eight rounds!) in support of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. This wasn't the first time he's done it, though.

This was his third year holding the Pro Golf a Thon. This year, he raised just over $16,000.

Eric joined us in studio to tell us more about the fundraisers. You can hear from him in the video player above.