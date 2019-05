- This weekend, Runco Waste Industries is helping Elevate Detroit, a non-profit organization who hosts free weekly BBQ's for the homeless and food challenged year-round, spruce up their gathering site on May 18, 2019! And Happy's Pizza is chipping in.

Runco employees and volunteers will be cleaning up and hauling away trash and debris on the lot at 3000 4th St, planting flowers, and replacing the pea gravel in the picnic pavilion from 10am - Noon, prior to the 1pm Community BBQ!

And they'll be serving up some of Happy's Pizza BBQ Ribs! If you can't make it out yourself, you make the ribs at home. Check out the receipe here.