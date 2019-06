- Actors Jason Michael Evans and Tari Kelly from Anastasia joined us on The Nine to talk about the production. Watch in the video player above.

Anastasia is the new Broadway musical from the Tony Award®-winning creators of the Broadway classic "Ragtime" and inspired by the beloved films. It made its Detroit debut at the Fisher Theatre, from June 11 - 23.

The show transports viewers from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

