- Ann Arbor Art Fair Spokesperson Karen Delhey came in on The Nine along with jewelry artist Kristin Perkins to talk the details of the fair's 60th year. Watch in the video player above.

The event is the largest juried art fair in the country with more than 1,000 artists in a wide range of media including painting, drawing, glass, sculpture, mixed media, jewelry, and more.

The fair will take place from July 18 to July 21, starting at 10:00 am until 9:00 pm and 6:00 pm on Sunday.

The event will take place within their traditional 30-block footprint of downtown Ann Arbor (including Main Street, State Street, South University and many connecting streets).



Find more information at www.theannarborartfair.com.