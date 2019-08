- The Belle Isle Art Fair returns August 3 and August 4, featuring more than 100 juried artists from across the country and free, interactive cultural events for the whole family. Get a sneak peek of the festivities in the video player above.

A broad spectrum of mediums and price points will be represented at this year's fair. This includes painting, printmaking, woodworking, metalwork, ceramics, jewelry, textiles and more. Find more information at https://www.belleisleartfair.com/.