Arise Detroit! film festival June 27

- The City of Detroit and Arise Detroit! are partnering for a free, one-day neighborhood film festival to spotlight people and organizations working to improve the city neighborhoods.

The festival will feature three short documentaries, including a 2018 Emmy winner produced by The Neighborhoods, and the ARISE Detroit! documentary, "The City, The Heart, The Hope."

The festival will be held from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 27, at the Bel Air Luxury Cinema, 10100 E. Eight Mile Road in Detroit.

