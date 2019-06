- Director of Events for the Royal Oak Chamber of Commerce Heather Zeller joined us on The Nine. Pronto Chef David Schrepferman made Avocado Toast and Eggs along with custom Bloody Marys. Watch in the video player above.

CLICK HERE FOR AVACADO TOAST RECIPE

CLICK HERE FOR RANCH MIX RECIPE

CLICK HERE FOR HOMEMADE BOURSIN CHEESE RECIPE

The Royal Oak Chamber of Commerce will host The Art of Fire, Clay-Glass-Metal, now in its 25th year, in the streets of downtown Royal Oak on On Saturday and Sunday, June 8 and 9. The event will feature 100 clay, glass and metal artists from across the country showing and demonstrating their stunning works of art. The event is presented by Genisys Credit Union.



Hours for the art fair are Saturday, June 8, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, June 9, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Learn more online at https://www.artoffirero.com/.