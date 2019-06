- Art Van wants to show its appreciation to its customers by saying cheers to 60 years.

Staring today, shoppers have a chance to win a classic 1959 Ford F-100 truck. You can enter to win it at any Art Van store or on their website.

David Van Elslander from Art Van joined us to show off the truck, and tell us more about the store's 60th anniversary. You can hear from him in the video player above.

Art Van will be marking its 60-year milestone through December with other special events, charitable giving initiatives and community engagement activities.