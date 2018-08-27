Arthur Cartwright with Global Empowerment

- Art Cartwright is the founder of Global Empowerment, where he personally mentors hundreds of people a week on how to start and build a business.

Recently he was recognized by Walmart for putting Michigan on the map for new business owners who now work as product suppliers for Walmart.

Forty Michigan companies recently attended Walmart's open call conference and of that 40, 37 received business mentorship training from Global Empowerment.

Joining FOX 2 is Arthur Cartwright with more.