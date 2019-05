If you're looking for unique cookies, The Detroit Cookie Company is the place to check out. They serve more than 25 cookie flavors every day - some with cookies the size of your head!

Owner and founder Lauren Roumayaha joined us on The Nine to tell us more about her cookies and how she got her start. She grew up baking with her mom, and got the idea to start a business when she was getting ready to graduate.

"I was getting ready to graduate and my husband said to me, 'What the heck do you want to do?' And I said, 'I just want to make cookies!' And he said, 'Okay, let's do it!' So, we started a cookie company!"