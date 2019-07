- Detroit's Beacon Park Night Markets bring open-air shopping and live music to the park. Learn more in the video player above.

The Night Market at Beacon Park will include dozens of specially curated local vendors for some shopping in the park. There will also be food trucks, a cash bar from Lumen Detroit, lawn games and more.

Admission and activities are free.

Find more details at https://www.facebook.com/events/2473806999361089/.