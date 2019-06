The Arab American National Museum's 14th Arab Film Festival curator Dave Serio and festival film star and Detroit resident Maram Alhahmi joined us on The Nine. Watch in the video player above.

Alhahmi is a 14-year-old 9th grader at Voyageur College Preparatory High School in Detroit. The Film Festival is coming up June 7 through June 16. Learn more at https://www.aanmfilmfest.org/ .