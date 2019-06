- Art Bash Director April McCrumb joined us on The Nine to talk about the upcoming event. Watch in the video player above.

Over 150 artists, food trucks and kid activities will fill five blocks on Twelve Mile in downtown Berkley. All of the art, music and food lovers will find photographs, garden art, jewelry, pottery, paintings, gourmet food, live music and more on Saturday, June 8 from 10:00 pm to 6:00 pm in the city.

Learn all about the festivities on their website at www.BerkleyArtBash.com.