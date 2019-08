- Before fulfill their dreams, before they contribute to society, before they can graduate high school, kids need a foundation where they can build upon their skills.

Enter: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Detroit.

"It is an anchor youth development organization and probably one of the few that fits in the space where a lot of people are and that's giving kids a sense of belonging to their community," said Jeannie Gant, CEO and president of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Detroit. "So one-to-one mentoring is about making kids feel like they're apart of the community and that the community cares about them."

However, the group needs funding. There are 300 kids on the waiting list and there is no shortage of volunteers, but the organization still needs money to be able to accept more. It costs about $1,660 per child to be able to get them in a safe relationship

You can learn more about how you can contribute at www.bbbsDetroit.org.