- General Manager of Bistro Joe's in Birmingham, Kurt Bender, joined us this morning how to prepare a Hawaiian Skirt Steak with Redskin Potatoes. Watch in the video player above.

CLICK HERE FOR THE RECIPE.

Bender also added the bistro is rolling out some new menu items for spring. FInd them at 34244 Woodward in Birmingham and contact by phone at 248.594.0984. See their website http://www.bistrojoeskitchen.com/ for more.