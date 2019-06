- Singer and Impressionist Bob Anderson came on The Nine to perform. He is in the starring role of Frank: The Man The Music. Watch in the video player above.

The show is a theatrical production of Frank Sinatra and has won many awards in Las Vegas. Anderson will be taking the show to Broadway and making it into an HBO special - and the very first show will take place in his hometown, Detroit!

Don't miss it on Saturday, June 15. The show begins at 8:00 pm with doors opening at 7:00 pm at The Fox Theatre.

Tickets can be purchased at the Fox Theatre Box Office and Ticketmaster.com