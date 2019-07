- Pat O'Brien's Chef Mike Clugston, along with Sous Chef Tim Margitish from St. Clair Shores came on The Nine to show of their Bourbon Peach Swordfish.

Find the recipe below:

Bourbon Peach Swordfish

4-8oz swordfish filets

2 ripe fresh peaches cut in quarters

3 Tbsp butter

3 Tbsp brown sugar

2oz bourbon

½ tsp lemon zest

3 chopped mint leaves

Salt and pepper to taste

Lightly salt and pepper the swordfish. Put on 350 degrees chargrill and cook for 5 minutes on each side. While swordfish is cooking place a heavy frying pan on the grill, add butter and peach quarters and cook until soft (about 5 minutes). Slowly add bourbon and ignite to flambé now when the flame goes out add brown sugar, mint and lemon zest and let cook for 3 minutes. Place swordfish on plate and top with bourbon peaches.

Learn more about Pat O'Brien's specialties at http://pobtavern.com/.