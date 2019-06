- Corporate Affairs Manager for The Kroger Co. of Michigan, Rachel Hurst, as well as Beverage Steward for The Kroger Co. of Michigan, Jack Easterhouse, came in on The Nine. The pair celebrated the first day of summer with us by bringing in bread, wine and cheese to taste. Watch in the video player above.

FInal all of the items at your own local Kroger. Learn more on their website at https://www.kroger.com/.