-

Manager Cindy Keinath along with Yogi Bear came on The Nine this morning to offer camping tips for not only first timers but for those who want to go Glamping! Watch in the video player above.

The number of new campers is growing as families pick camping and RV-ing over hotels.The experts at Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts have tools and tips to make any camping experience the best yet.

Learn more and plan your next trip at https://www.campjellystone.com/.