- Children's Hospital of Michigan is conducting it's 10th annual Cereal Drive (happening May 31 - June 7) - which aims to combat childhood hunger in Detroit, specifically during the summer months when kids don't have access to breakfast through school programs.



Last year, the drive collected over 1.9 million servings of cereal in Detroit alone to help feed thousands of Michigan children!

What started as a small local effort ten years ago has grown into national drive (since 2014) and as of 2018 collected over 15 million servings of cereal nationwide and approximately $1 million!

Supporters can make a donation of cereal from May 31 through June 7, 2019.

Arrangements for large pickups can be made.

For more information, please visit:

www.childrensdmc.org/cerealdrive