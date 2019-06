- This year, the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History is celebrating Juneteenth with a daytime jubilee and an evening afterglow.

Joining FOX 2 is museum representative Michelle McKnney and artist Tanisha Roby.

"The Juneteenth Jubilee and Afterglow celebrates Detroit's rich history of diversity and relevance to the Black experience in America Saturday, June 15 with at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.

Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the US. It honors the day in 1865, June 19th, when Union troops swept into Galveston, Texas, informing slaves there that they were free. However, Blacks were free in Detroit, for 29 years before the passing of the 13th Amendment. The City was a vital stop along the Underground Railroad for slaves and families seeking refuge in Canada.

The Juneteenth Jubilee committee recognizes the city's 82 percent Black or African American populous. "Our vision is to start an inclusive, annual, tradition to commemorate Juneteenth and freedom for ALL people at the Wright," says chairperson Sharea Ayers.

The committee's honors the experiences and contributions of African Americans by celebrating, educating, and empowering community members. Juneteenth is the ideal holiday to acknowledge that past, pay homage in the present, and build consciousness for the future and the culture.

A presentation by Dr. Ken Harris, Dr. Tanya Martin, and the Black Young Professionals, Detroit Chapter will be provoking and revealing. The event also features activities for kids, a host of vendors, live music and performances, and an amazing cultural experience during the Afterglow.

The Juneteenth Jubilee Afterglow.

The Juneteenth Jubilee Afterglow will take place following the day event inside The Wright museum. The afterglow is a benefit to raise funds, increase awareness, and participation in Juneteenth celebrations in and around Detroit.

The theme is: Educate. Activate. And Celebrate. We will kick off the Afterglow with EDUCATION at 5 pm with a panel discussion led by Dr. Ken Harris, President of the National Business League. Then, ACTIVATE with Black Young Professional, impactful workshop, and CELEBRATE beginning at 6 pm with a hip hop/r&b deejay, live performances, poetry, social games, a curated black art gallery, and more!

Cash Bar featuring the signature drink, Jubilee Juice

Attire: 'Afro American Culture Chic,' dashiki's, and other black American cultural attire is encouraged.

Age 21+ up"