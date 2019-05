- Taste Detroit Zoo Catering's Chef Jasmine Cook joined us on The Nine to demo Korean BBQ tacos. Director of Donor Engagement for the Detroit Zoological Society, Julie Geisinger, shared event details. Watch in the video player above.

CLICK HERE FOR THE RECIPE

The "Asian Forest"-themed 21-and-older gala supports renovation and expansion of the tiger habitat and will take place from 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm, rain or shine. The Detroit Zoo will close at 1 p.m. that day in preparation for the festivities.

Sunset at the Zoo offers a strolling supper with tastes of signature dishes from 45 of the area's finest restaurants as well as desserts and zoo-themed specialty drinks. The evening also includes live music by The Jerry Ross Band and Tom Butwin, dancing under the stars, entertainment by Detroit Circus, live and silent auctions, and access to many of the Detroit Zoo's award-winning animal habitats as the sun goes down. Attire is "summer chic".

Advance tickets for Sunset at the Zoo can be purchased online starting at $175 for Supporters. Find more information, visit their website https://sunset.detroitzoo.org/.