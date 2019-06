Director Red Campbell along with five talented young musicians joined us in-studio this morning to talk about the Civic Youth Ensembles, ran by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra. Watch in the video player above.

The Creative Jazz Ensemble opens the doors of the jazz world to all intermediate-to-advanced students including those outside the traditional jazz instrumentation: such as strings, oboe, bassoon, flute, clarinet, horn, euphonium, and tuba. Students in the Creative Jazz Ensemble have the unique opportunity to enhance their understanding of jazz theory and improvisation in a non-traditional setting. These students receive unique musical experience, performing innovative customized arrangements of jazz classics and new favorites.

The Creative Jazz Ensemble is one of several Civic Youth Ensembles (CYE) groups by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra's music education offerings. For nearly 50 years, CYE has offered training and performance opportunities for musicians of all ages and skill levels-from elementary school students to retirees. CYE musicians rehearse regularly at the Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center (home of the DSO) and study with a variety of top tutors that even includes DSO musicians. CYE groups include full orchestras, wind bands, small instrument ensembles, jazz groups, and the Detroit Symphony Youth Chorale.