- Sous Chef at The Fed in Clarkston, Brian Homes, joined us to prepare Arugula Pesto and talk about the restaurant's new menu. Watch in the video player above.

The Fed is a new American restaurant in the middle of Downtown Clarkston and located in an old bank. Guests can even book the safe as a private room. The restaurant also features top Detroit music acts on the weekends.

Learn more about The Fed online at https://www.thefedcommunity.com/.