- Concours d 'Elegance Board Member Richard Vaughan joined us in-studio to talk about the annual event for car lovers. Watch in the video player above.

Although the event is popular among auto junkies, the Concours is more than a car show. The event has grown to become an extended weekend affair encompassing one of the largest "cars and coffee" gatherings in the state and other activities including Friday evening's runway fashion show charity event. Concours d 'Elegance will begin on Friday, July 26 through Sunday, July 28.

The weekend is family-friendly and children 12 and under enter for free when accompanied by an adult. VIP Ticket packages are $150 and up, while General Admission tickets purchased before July 24 are $35.00, including free parking.

Learn more online at https://concoursusa.org/.