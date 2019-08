- A new taco spot just opened up in Royal Oak.

Condado Tacos opened Thursday, Aug. 8 with a build-your-own taco concept.

Chris Mendoza, the director of culture for the restaurant, joined us on The Nine to tell us more and to mix up a few cocktails for us. You can hear from him in the video player above, and get their cocktail recipes below.

Lemon Shake Up:

Ingredients:

16 oz ball jar glasses

3-4 lemon slices

0.5 oz agave

1.5 oz tequila

About 8 oz of soda water

Directions:

Add 3-4 lemon slices to 16 oz ball jar and muddle

Add agave

Add tequila

Top with ice

Fill to the top of the glass with soda water

Gran Classico:

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Reposado tequila

0.75 oz Gran Gala

0.75 oz lime

0.25 oz orange juice

0.25 oz agave

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a shaker

Add ice and shake

Strain over fresh ice in a rocks glass

Serve with a lime wedge