- Sushi Chef Wayne Huynh and Partner Stoli Liti came in to show us their hot rock dishes and sushi live on The Nine! Watch in the video player above.

Follow NARA on Facebook and Instagram at @eatatnara. Reservations are available at naragrille.com. See the recipe for their spicy mayo below.

NARA SPICY MAYO RECIPE

Mayonnaise 32oz

Sriracha 7oz

Sugar 1/4 cup

Japanese Chili Pepper 1 tbl spoon