- You can celebrate National Filet Mignon Day all month long at Diamonds Steak & Seafood.

They're offering their famous filet mignon skewers for just $2 each every Tuesday through August 27. They have two locations in downtown Howell and Royal Oak.

Adam Merkel and Craig Myrand joined us on The Nine to show us how to perfectly cook a steak, and to share their cabernet cream sauce recipe. You can find that below.

Diamonds Steak and Seafood Cabernet Cream Sauce

yield: 1 cup or sauce or enough sauce for 4 people

1 Tbl olive oil

1 Tbl minced garlic

1/2 cup Spanish onion (diced)

1 ea sprig of fresh rosemary

1/2 cup Cabernet (use your favorite brand)

2 cup low sodium beef broth or beef stock

1/2 cup heavy cream

1 Tbl corn starch

1 Tbl room temperature water

1. In a medium sauce pot add the garlic and olive oil. cook on a low to medium heat until the garlic toasted to a golden brown color.

2. Add the onion and rosemary and cook until the onions are translucent.

3. Add the Cabernet and increase to a medium to high heat, reduce the wine by half.

4. Add the beef broth and simmer for 5 minutes on low heat.

5. Add the heavy cream and simmer for 5 minutes.

6. In a separate bowl, combine the corn starch and water to make a slurry.

7. Pour the slurry into the simmering sauce on the stove and return to a simmer.

8. Strain the liquid through a fine s=mesh strainer into a serving dish or a container for storage.

9. This can be kept in the refrigerator for up to 6 days after making.