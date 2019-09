- The City of Southfield is getting ready for one of its premiere events, Taste of Southfield.

The 16th Annual Taste of Southfield is on Tueday, Sept. 10 from 5-8 p.m. at the Shriners Silver Garden Events Center. Guests will enjoy a festive atmosphere, which includes food, fun, entertainment, shopping and live demonstrations.

Tickets range from $25 to $45. For more information and to buy tickets, please visit, www.SouthfieldChamber.com/TOS.

Kimmie Horne, who will be a judge at the event, joined us on The Nine to tell us more, along with Regency Manor's chef Ivon Shangi. You can hear from them and wastch as he prepares beef tips with a zip sauce in the video player above.