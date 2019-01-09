2019 AutoGlow Jan. 18 at Ford Field

- The North American International Auto Show kicks off next week with the media and charity previews.

The AutoGlow is a special, annual event that benefits the Children's Center of Detroit. This year, AutoGlow presented by Ford Motor Company is Friday, January 18 at Ford Field.

Kapria Jenkins-Morrell from The Children's Center of Detroit joined us on The Nine to tell us more, along with Chef Tim Hendren from Ford Field to tell us more about the food. You can hear from them in the video player above, and get his recipe below.

Fore more information on AutoGlow, visit www.thechildrenscenter.com.

CAJUN MAHI MAHI WITH CHIMICHURRI AND PICKLED SHALLOTS

Served with a Roasted Corn and Farro Salad

Mahi Mahi Recipe:

3 oz piece of fresh Mahi Mahi or light flakey fish that is your preference if you don't like mahi mahi

1 oz Cajun spice

Salt and Pepper

Oil

Butter 1 oz

Cooking instructions: in a sautee pan turn heat on to medium heat and place oil in pan. While pan is warming up season the meaty side of Mahi with Cajun spice and salt and Pepper.

Place seasoned side down in pan and let it sear for 2-3 minutes then add butter and let butter cook till brown then use a spoon to start coating fish in butter.

Remove fish from pan and let it rest while you build the salad.

Chimichurri Recipe: mix all ingredients in a bowl and let sit to room temperature before serving:

1/4 cup coarsely chopped parsley

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

2 large garlic cloves, minced (2 1/2 tablespoons)

2 tablespoons oregano leaves

2 teaspoons crushed red pepper

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

½ cup blended oil

Pickled Shallots:

2 cups thinly sliced shallots or red onions

1 cup red wine vinegar

½ cup sugar

½ cup salt

1 cup water

Instructions: Slice the shallots or onions and place them in a bowl that can hold hot. Place the vinegar, sugar, salt and water into a sauce pot or pan bring it to a boil. Poor hot liquid into bowl with the shallots and let them cook slightly in the liquid then after cooling down for a few minutes transfer to refrigerator to cool down.