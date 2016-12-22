Patrick J's chicken pot pie recipe Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Patrick J's chicken pot pie recipe This recipe for chicken pot pie comes courtesy of Executive Chef Andy Onstead at Patrick J's Irish Pub in Berkley.

PATRICK J'S CHICKEN POT PIE

By Executive Chef Andy Onstead

1 cup of butter divided

1 ½ cups diced white onions

1 ½ cups chopped carrots

1 ½ cups chopped celery

1 ½ tsps kosher salt

1 tsp spoon black pepper

1 tsp ground celery seed

1 ½ tsps rubbed sage

1 qt. chicken stock

2 cups heavy cream

1 cup green peas

4 cups pulled cooked chicken

¾ cup flour

Ready Pie Crust (Thawed)

Melted butter as needed

Procedure:

In a large sauce pan melt ¼ cup of butter over medium heat, add onions, carrots and celery stirring until onions start to run clear. Add all dry spices stirring with rubber spatula & cooking for an additional 2 minutes. Now add stock, cream and peas while turning heat to medium-high and bringing to a nice simmer. Be careful not to break the cream. In a separate small sauce pan melt the remaining ¾ cup butter over medium-low heat and whisk in flour until fully incorporated making a roux. Now add roux to simmering pot stirring rapidly until thickened. Turn off heat and gently fold chicken into pot pie. Pour into oven safe dish and cover with pie crust and crimp edges. Brush with melted butter and slice a small slit on top then bake at 450 degrees for 10-12 minutes.