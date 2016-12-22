Lobster Napoleon at new restaurant, Boo's Music Bistro Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Lobster Napoleon at new restaurant, Boo's Music Bistro Chef Johnny Prep from Mr. B's Gastropub is opening a new restaurant next door called Boo's Music Bistro.

Chef Johnny Prep from Mr. B's Gastropub is opening a new restaurant next door called Boo's Music Bistro. The restaurant will have a very intimate environment, with only 25 seats. The finishing kitchen will actually be on stage, and the service will be European Style.

Chef Johnny Prep joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to tell us more about the restaurant, and to show us some of the new dishes that will be there. You can get his recipe for Lobster Napoleon below.

Boo's Music Bistro is in Royal Oak on Main Street. The restaurant will be open the beginning of February.

LOBSTER NAPOLEON

Ingredients

½ Maine Lobster, poached in Butter

1 cup baby spinach, Sautéed in brown butter

Drizzle of Tuffle oil

1 Tbsp. fresh sweet corn for garnish

Chive spears for garnish

1 Sweet Corn and Andouille fritter (see recipe below)

Fritters

3 cups oil for frying

1 cup sifted all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon white sugar

1 egg, lightly beaten

1/2 cup milk

1 cup fresh sweet corn cut off the cob

¼ pound andouille sausage, diced small and rendered

Heat oil in a heavy pot or deep fryer to 365 degrees F.

In a medium bowl, combine flour, baking powder, salt and sugar. Beat together egg, milk, and melted shortening; stir into flour mixture. Mix in the corn kernels and sausage.

Drop fritter batter by spoonfuls into the hot oil, and fry until golden. Drain on paper towels.

Top each fritter with ½ of a poached lobster tail Then layer a the spinach on top. Place a Lobster claw on top of spinach. Garnish with chives, just a couple drops of truffle oil, and fresh sweet corn.