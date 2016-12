Chef Jeff from C.A.Y.A. Smokehouse Grill prepares shrimp, risotto Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Chef Jeff from C.A.Y.A. Smokehouse Grill prepares shrimp, risotto Sometimes it's easier to just let someone else take care of Christmas dinner.

- Sometimes it's easier to just let someone else take care of Christmas dinner.

And that's just what C.A.Y.A. Smokehouse Grill is hoping to do for you with its special Christmas catering package.

Executive Chef Jeff Rose joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School.