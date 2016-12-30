Como's Restaurant's chicken cacciatore recipe

Executive Chef Pete Lech and George from Como's join us in the FOX 2 Cooking School.

Posted:Dec 30 2016 02:01PM EST

Updated:Dec 30 2016 02:01PM EST

(WJBK) -
After being closed for a while, Como's in Ferndale is back open serving up some new dishes. 
 
The new executive chef, Pete Lech, joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to tell us more about the restaurant and share a recipe with us. You can get his chicken cacciatore recipe below. 
 
For more information on Como's, visit www.comosferndale.com
 
Chicken Cacciatore
INGREDIENTS
  • 3lbs chicken parts, bone in
  • 1 large onion
  • 1 Green & Red pepper
  • 2oz olive oil
  • 4 cloves garlic, smashed
  • 16oz chopped tomatoes, canned
  • 4oz white wine
  • 4oz chicken stock
  • 1oz sage
  • 1/2oz rosemary
  • 1oz butter
 
METHOD
Rub chicken with olive oil as well as salt and pepper.

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories