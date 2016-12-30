Como's Restaurant's chicken cacciatore recipe

After being closed for a while, Como's in Ferndale is back open serving up some new dishes.
The new executive chef, Pete Lech, joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to tell us more about the restaurant and share a recipe with us. You can get his chicken cacciatore recipe below.
For more information on Como's, visit www.comosferndale.com.
Chicken Cacciatore
INGREDIENTS
- 3lbs chicken parts, bone in
- 1 large onion
- 1 Green & Red pepper
- 2oz olive oil
- 4 cloves garlic, smashed
- 16oz chopped tomatoes, canned
- 4oz white wine
- 4oz chicken stock
- 1oz sage
- 1/2oz rosemary
- 1oz butter
METHOD
Rub chicken with olive oil as well as salt and pepper.