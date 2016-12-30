Como's Restaurant's chicken cacciatore recipe Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Como's Restaurant's chicken cacciatore recipe After being closed for a while, Como's in Ferndale is back open serving up some new dishes.

The new executive chef, Pete Lech, joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to tell us more about the restaurant and share a recipe with us. You can get his chicken cacciatore recipe below.

For more information on Como's, visit www.comosferndale.com

Chicken Cacciatore

INGREDIENTS

3lbs chicken parts, bone in

1 large onion

1 Green & Red pepper

2oz olive oil

4 cloves garlic, smashed

16oz chopped tomatoes, canned

4oz white wine

4oz chicken stock

1oz sage

1/2oz rosemary

1oz butter

METHOD

Rub chicken with olive oil as well as salt and pepper.