AutoGlow presented by Ford Motor Co. Jan. 13

(WJBK) - Tickets are still available for the AutoGlow Presented by Ford Motor Company on January 13. The event takes place before and after the North American International Auto Show Charity Preview.
Tickets are still available for $325 and benefit The Children's Center. You can get more information and tickets online at www.thechildrenscenter.com/autoglow.
AutoGlow runs from 4:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Included with every AutoGlow ticket is access to the pre-event reception, main celebration, complimentary valet parking, and private transportation service between AutoGlow at Ford Field, NAIAS Charity Preview at Cobo Center and The Westin Book Cadillac.
Chef Joe Nader joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to tell us more about the food. You can get his recipe for stewed lentils below.
The auto show is in Detroit from January 8-22. You can get more information on the auto show at www.naias.com.
Mediterranean Stewed Lentils with Minted Yogurt
Chef Joe Nader
Serves 4-6
Ingredients
- 2 cups brown or green lentils
- 2 or 3 large, ripe tomatoes, grated
- 2 medium onion, chopped
- 3 to 5 cloves of garlic, finely chopped or pressed
- 4 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley and/or cilantro
- 2 1/2 teaspoons cumin
- 2 1/2 teaspoons paprika
- 1 1/2 teaspoons ginger
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- cayenne pepper, to taste (optional)
- 2 teaspoons salt, or to taste
- 1/3 cup olive oil
- 1 cup Greek yogurt or Lebneh
- 1 T. fresh mint chopped
- 3 cups vegetable stock
- In a pot, add oil and sauté the onion, garlic and tomatoes. Add the lentils and stir with the garlic, onion (1 each) and tomato mixture. Add the vegetable stock along with spices minus the salt and simmer for about 30-40 minutes.
- In a sauté pan, caramelize the remaining onions (julienne cut) and reserve.
- In a small bowl add the chopped mint to the lebneh or Greek yogurt and reserve.
- Serve the lentils in a bowl, top with the caramelized onions and dollop of minted lebneh or Greek Yogurt.