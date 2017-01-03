AutoGlow presented by Ford Motor Co. Jan. 13 Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo AutoGlow presented by Ford Motor Co. Jan. 13 Tickets are still available for the AutoGlow Presented by Ford Motor Company on January 13. The event takes place before and after the North American International Auto Show Charity Preview.

Tickets are still available for $325 and benefit The Children's Center. You can get more information and tickets online at www.thechildrenscenter.com/autoglow.

AutoGlow runs from 4:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Included with every AutoGlow ticket is access to the pre-event reception, main celebration, complimentary valet parking, and private transportation service between AutoGlow at Ford Field, NAIAS Charity Preview at Cobo Center and The Westin Book Cadillac.

Chef Joe Nader joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to tell us more about the food. You can get his recipe for stewed lentils below.

The auto show is in Detroit from January 8-22. You can get more information on the auto show at www.naias.com.

Mediterranean Stewed Lentils with Minted Yogurt

Chef Joe Nader

Serves 4-6

Ingredients

2 cups brown or green lentils

2 or 3 large, ripe tomatoes, grated

2 medium onion, chopped

3 to 5 cloves of garlic, finely chopped or pressed

4 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley and/or cilantro

2 1/2 teaspoons cumin

2 1/2 teaspoons paprika

1 1/2 teaspoons ginger

1/2 teaspoon pepper

cayenne pepper, to taste (optional)

2 teaspoons salt, or to taste

1/3 cup olive oil

1 cup Greek yogurt or Lebneh

1 T. fresh mint chopped

3 cups vegetable stock