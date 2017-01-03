Andiamo celebrates National Spaghetti Day with bottomless spaghetti

Andiamo Chef Jim Oppat joins us in the FOX 2 Cooking School.

Content sponsored and provided by Andiamo
 
Andiamo is celebrating National Spaghetti Day on January 4 by offering bottomless spaghetti bowls for $10.95. You can find an Andiamo location near you by visiting www.andiamoitalia.com
 
Or, you can make your own at home using Andiamo's recipe. Chef Jim Oppat joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to show us how to make your own pasta and your own meat sauce. You can get his recipes below. 
 
PASTA FORMULA
Ingredients:
  • 1 Pound Flour (70% Semolina Flour, 30% All Purpose Flour)
  • 1 Cup Eggs
  • 2 Tablespoons Olive Oil
Method:
  1. Place flour in a bowl and make a well in the center.  Pour the eggs and other ingredients into the well and mix smooth.
  2. Knead the dough for five minutes until it takes on a satiny texture.
  3. Run through a pasta machine to achieve desired thickeness.
  4. Place through the cutter to produce the correct noodle.
  5. Allow fresh pasta to air dry for 30 minutes or overnight.
  6. Boil in large pot with salted water until al dente.
  7. Serve with your favorite Andiamo sauce.
 
MEATSAUCE (BOLOGNESE)
Ingredients:
  • 1 small peeled onion, diced
  • 2 each garlic cloves, chopped
Place above ingredients in bowl of food processor and blend until smooth paste
  • 1 cup Olive oil
  • 1 recipe Grind from above
  • 2.5 lbs. Ground beef, large grind
  • 2 Tbls. Flour
  • 1 oz Red table wine
  • 1 quart Cold water
  • 20 oz Tomato paste
  • 46 oz Diced tomatoes, imported
  • ½ stick Butter
Seasonings: Salt, pepper, basil, thyme
 
Method:
  1. Heat olive oil in heavy bottom large sauce pot.
  2. Add the grind mixture and cook until golden.
  3. Add the ground beef and cook thoroughly.
  4. Slowly add the flour, be sure not to form lumps.
  5. Add the red wine, allow to cook out for 2 minutes.
  6. Add water and tomato paste, mix until smooth.
  7. Add the diced tomatoes and butter.
  8. Allow to come to the high simmer, then turn down to low simmer.
  9. When butter is melted, cook no longer than twenty more minutes.
  10. Season to taste with above seasonings, reserve for later use.

