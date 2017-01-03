Andiamo celebrates National Spaghetti Day with bottomless spaghetti

Content sponsored and provided by Andiamo
Andiamo is celebrating National Spaghetti Day on January 4 by offering bottomless spaghetti bowls for $10.95. You can find an Andiamo location near you by visiting www.andiamoitalia.com.
Or, you can make your own at home using Andiamo's recipe. Chef Jim Oppat joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to show us how to make your own pasta and your own meat sauce. You can get his recipes below.
PASTA FORMULA
Ingredients:
- 1 Pound Flour (70% Semolina Flour, 30% All Purpose Flour)
- 1 Cup Eggs
- 2 Tablespoons Olive Oil
Method:
- Place flour in a bowl and make a well in the center. Pour the eggs and other ingredients into the well and mix smooth.
- Knead the dough for five minutes until it takes on a satiny texture.
- Run through a pasta machine to achieve desired thickeness.
- Place through the cutter to produce the correct noodle.
- Allow fresh pasta to air dry for 30 minutes or overnight.
- Boil in large pot with salted water until al dente.
- Serve with your favorite Andiamo sauce.
MEATSAUCE (BOLOGNESE)
Ingredients:
- 1 small peeled onion, diced
- 2 each garlic cloves, chopped
Place above ingredients in bowl of food processor and blend until smooth paste
- 1 cup Olive oil
- 1 recipe Grind from above
- 2.5 lbs. Ground beef, large grind
- 2 Tbls. Flour
- 1 oz Red table wine
- 1 quart Cold water
- 20 oz Tomato paste
- 46 oz Diced tomatoes, imported
- ½ stick Butter
Seasonings: Salt, pepper, basil, thyme
Method:
- Heat olive oil in heavy bottom large sauce pot.
- Add the grind mixture and cook until golden.
- Add the ground beef and cook thoroughly.
- Slowly add the flour, be sure not to form lumps.
- Add the red wine, allow to cook out for 2 minutes.
- Add water and tomato paste, mix until smooth.
- Add the diced tomatoes and butter.
- Allow to come to the high simmer, then turn down to low simmer.
- When butter is melted, cook no longer than twenty more minutes.
- Season to taste with above seasonings, reserve for later use.