Andiamo celebrates National Spaghetti Day with bottomless spaghetti

Andiamo is celebrating National Spaghetti Day on January 4 by offering bottomless spaghetti bowls for $10.95.

Andiamo is celebrating National Spaghetti Day on January 4 by offering bottomless spaghetti bowls for $10.95. You can find an Andiamo location near you by visiting www.andiamoitalia.com

Or, you can make your own at home using Andiamo's recipe. Chef Jim Oppat joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to show us how to make your own pasta and your own meat sauce. You can get his recipes below.

PASTA FORMULA

Ingredients:

1 Pound Flour (70% Semolina Flour, 30% All Purpose Flour)

1 Cup Eggs

2 Tablespoons Olive Oil

Method:

Place flour in a bowl and make a well in the center. Pour the eggs and other ingredients into the well and mix smooth. Knead the dough for five minutes until it takes on a satiny texture. Run through a pasta machine to achieve desired thickeness. Place through the cutter to produce the correct noodle. Allow fresh pasta to air dry for 30 minutes or overnight. Boil in large pot with salted water until al dente. Serve with your favorite Andiamo sauce.

MEATSAUCE (BOLOGNESE)

Ingredients:

1 small peeled onion, diced

2 each garlic cloves, chopped

Place above ingredients in bowl of food processor and blend until smooth paste

1 cup Olive oil

1 recipe Grind from above

2.5 lbs. Ground beef, large grind

2 Tbls. Flour

1 oz Red table wine

1 quart Cold water

20 oz Tomato paste

46 oz Diced tomatoes, imported

½ stick Butter

Seasonings: Salt, pepper, basil, thyme

Method: