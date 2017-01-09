GreenSpace Cafe's sweet potato gnocchi Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo GreenSpace Cafe's sweet potato gnocchi This recipe for sweet potato gnocchi comes courtesy of Griffin Wilson from GreenSpace Cafe in Ferndale.

SWEET POTATO GNOCCHI WITH BUTTERNUT SQUASH & KALE

Gluten free, vegan

2-3 servings

INGREDIENTS:

½ c. + 2 T. mashed & smooth, roasted sweet potato

¼ c. millet flour

¼ c. + 1 T. almond flour

¼ c. + 1 T. tapioca starch

heaping ¼ t. salt

1/4 butternut squash, diced small

3 large lacinato kale leaves, sliced into thin ribbons

1/8 c. pecans, toasted

1 T. nondairy butter

1 1/2 T. olive oil

1 T. maple syrup

INSTRUCTIONS:

Whisk the flours, starch and salt together. Put the mashed sweet potato in a large bowl and add half of the flour mixture. Lightly knead it with your hands, then add the other half and knead just until no flour streaks remain.

Pull it together into one ball -- the mixture should not be too sticky. If it is, add another tablespoon of almond flour and ½ tablespoon tapioca starch. Then flatten into a disk. Cut the disk into fours.

Dust a clean surface with millet flour. Roll out each piece with your hands and fingers on the surface until you create a snake-like piece about 6 inches long, and ½-inch wide. Then with a knife cut individual gnocchi, about 1 inch long. (You don't want them to be too big or they won't cook through.) Press the tines of your fork lightly into them to make the indents.

Repeat for each piece of dough. Coat the surface lightly with more of the flour mix just so it doesn't stick when you cut it.

In a medium pot of lightly boiling water, pour in half of the gnocchi. Wait until they begin to float to the top, then let cook for a minute or two. Remove with a slotted spoon and lay on a cutting board. Repeat with the remaining gnocchi. Put gnocchi in the refrigerator for 5 minutes to set.

In a medium skillet, melt butter over medium-low heat. Sauté squash until it starts to brown.

Once gnocchi has set, in a large skillet sauté gnocchi in olive oil for 5-6 minutes on medium heat, stirring, until they are crisp on the outside. Sprinkle with a bit of salt.

Add squash to gnocchi skillet along with kale and pecans, and sauté until kale is wilted.

Finish with a drizzle of maple syrup.