Beans and Cornbread's shrimp and grits recipe

Soul food is the perfect cuisine for cold days during the winter months. Chef Paul Boynton from Beans and Cornbread is here to show us how to make one of the best soul food dishes around, shrimp and grits. You can get his recipe below.

For more information on Beans and Cornbread in Southfield, visit www.beanscornbread.com.

BEANS & CORNBREAD'S SHRIMP AND GRITS RECIPE

Total Time: 45 min

Prep: 15 min

Cook: 30 min

Yield: 4 servings

GRITS

2 & 1/2 Cups of Chicken Stock

2 & 1/2 Cups of Heavy Cream

5 Tablespoons of Unsalted Butter

1 Cup of Grits

Salt & Pepper to Season

SHRIMP & SAUSAGE

3 Tablespoons of Oil

1 Pound of Andouille Sausage

2 Cloves of Garlic

1 Pound of Uncooked Shrimp, Peeled and Deveined

1 Teaspoon Cajun Seasoning

(Red & Yellow Peppers May be Used For Garnish)

Spicy Shrimp and Andouille Sausage over Grits

Directions

For the grits: Bring 2 cups of chicken stock, 2& 1/2 cups of heavy cream and 4 tablespoons of the butter to a simmer in a heavy saucepan. Gradually whisk in the grits. Reduce the heat and simmer until the grits have thickened, 15 to 20 minutes, stirring occasionally to avoid lumps. Once the grits are thick and creamy, adjust the consistency with water, if necessary. Season with salt and pepper.

For the shrimp and sausage: Heat the olive oil in a large skillet. Add the sausage and brown, then transfer to a plate with a slotted spoon, leaving all of the fat in the pan. Add garlic. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and saute until tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Add the shrimp and Cajun seasoning to the pan and saute until the shrimp are beginning to turn pink, 1 to 2 minutes.

Serve the sausage and shrimp over the grits.

Enjoy!