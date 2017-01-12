COTS Soup City fundraiser January 26 Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo COTS Soup City fundraiser January 26 Coalition on Temporary Shelter is celebrating its Soup City event on January 26. The annual event raises money for COTS, which helps the homeless community.

This year's theme is Mardi Gras, and more than 20 local restaurants will offer a "Taste of New Orleans" in soups and small plates. Music on three levels will set a festive mood.

The event starts at 5:30 p.m. at Detroit's Historic GEM and Century Theatres. Tickets are $50 for general admission and $100 for VIP.

You can get more information and order tickets online here.

