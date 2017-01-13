Vince and Joe's Fresh Start January Workshop January 26 Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Vince and Joe's Fresh Start January Workshop January 26 Making healthier food choices is a common promise many people make to themselves at the start of a new year. Vince & Joe's Gourmet Market is here to help.

They're partnering with St. John Providence Health System to show you how to eat healthy this winter. They're holding a workshop on Thursday, January 26.

The workshop is at 6 p.m. at Dolce Gelato Cafe in Shelby Township. Seating is limited so those interested are urged to sing up soon. You can register online at www.vinceandjoes.com.

For a preview of some of their healthy recipes, Vince & Joe's Chef Angelo Loria joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to show us how to prepare a zucchini lasagna. You can get his recipe below.

ZUCCHINI LASAGNA

Prep:10 minutes Cook:30 minutes

Ingredients

1 lb Lean Ground Beef

1 cup Green Bell Peppers, chopped

1 cup Onion, chopped

1 Tbsp fresh Basil

1 Tbsp Parsley

1 Tbsp fresh Oregano

1 Zucchini, sliced thinly

1 1/4 cup white, raw Mushrooms, sliced, roasted and well drained

15 oz Fresh Marinara

15 oz skim milk mozzarella cheese, optional

3 cloves Garlic, minced

6 oz Tomato Paste,

1 tsp Salt and Pepper, more to taste

1. Brown the ground beef in a large pot over medium heat, stirring frequently.

2. Add in garlic, onion and green pepper, and continue to sauté for 5 minutes.

3. Stir in tomato paste and tomato sauce.

4. Add in parsley, basil, oregano, salt and pepper, continue to stir.

5. Bring sauce to a light boil, then remove from heat.

6. Grease a 9" x 13" baking dish with coconut oil.

7. Place a thin layer of the sauce in the baking dish.

8. Layer zucchini and mushrooms over sauce, and repeat, alternating layering of sauce, then zucchini and mushrooms and finally topping with remain cheese..

9. Bake lasagna at 325°F for 15 minutes, covered with foil.

10. 10. After 15 minutes, remove foil and bake for an additional 15 minutes.